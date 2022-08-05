Inside PK Sound’s New HQ

Calgary, AB (August 5, 2022)—Line array manufacturer PK Sound is now fully operational in its newly purchased 50,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alberta, Canada.

“Over the past few years, we’ve grown our company by consistently and strategically investing in our team and infrastructure,” said CEO Jeremy Bridge. “Our new facility gives us the capacity to meet our current growth trajectory and realize our ambitious product roadmap over the next 10 years and beyond. We’ve streamlined operations, considerably augmented our manufacturing capabilities, and expanded our R&D and engineering efforts to continue advancing line source technology through mechanical design and integrated robotics.”

Features of the new facility include an expanded woodshop, electronics assembly, and warehouse areas that enable PK Sound to grow its manufacturing capacity fourfold; the acoustically optimized PK Alliance Centre education and demonstration room; mixed office spaces, labs, and breakout rooms conducive to collaboration across various departments; and staff amenities including a gym and workout room, music studio, and a staff lounge overlooking the Rockies.

“This period of rapid growth has seen us expanding our team across virtually every department,” said PK Sound COO Arlen Cormack. “Our new facility combines open-concept labs and workspaces with plenty of office space for a more collaborative and productive environment. We’ve expanded our production capacity and, along with considerable attention to supply chain management, drastically shortened lead times for orders despite the challenges currently facing manufacturers across our industry.”

The PK Alliance Centre allows the company to welcome more current and potential partners to the Calgary headquarters for training, testing, and business development opportunities. Most recently, it was instrumental in creating the next generation v4 DSP presets for the Trinity range of robotic line source systems.

“In addition to being better poised to address market requirements and efficiently deliver high-performance products to our sales and user network, we’ve allocated the space and resources to create an unparalleled visitor experience,” said James Oliver, Chief Strategy Officer with PK Sound. “With all departments and disciplines more closely interwoven, guests can experience the full breadth of a high-tech manufacturing environment, from conceptualization through design and development to education and deployment. We’re excited to welcome more of our partners from around the world to our home base in Canada and connect them with the teams and technologies behind the most dynamic live sound solutions in pro audio.”