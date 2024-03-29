Get Mix/Pro Sound News’ “New Venues” Live Sound Ebook Free!

The Mix/Pro Sound News “New Venues” Live Sound eBook takes you inside some of the most remarkable new performance spaces in the world!

The Mix/Pro Sound News “New Venues” Live Sound eBook takes you inside some of the most remarkable new performance spaces in the world! Discover the cutting-edge technologies used to ensure audiences are blown away at every show.

Sponsored by Allen & Heath, d&b audiotechnik and TMP Pro, the New Venues eBook takes you on a tour of amazing new venues around the globe, from the 650-capacity Racket NYC, which has already been played by stadium-fillers like The Rolling Stones, to the 20,000-seat Sphere in Las Vegas, which has hosted U2, Dead & Company and Phish, with more household names on the books this year.

No matter how big or small the venue, It’s crucial to cover every seat with clear, unoppressive sound that keeps the audience engaged, and just like every venue’s look and feel is different, so is each one’s unique approach to creating a satisfying audio experience. You’ll discover the systems inside The Bellwether, The Armory STL, The Geode Center, Ho Guon Opera, PAC NYC, The Venue at Thunder Valley, Sunset Amphitheatre, Knox Hall, The BayCare Sound, Thunderbird Café and Music Hall, and more!

“Pro Sound News and Mix have a long tradition of bringing readers the most in-depth live sound coverage, and with our new series of Live Sound eBooks, we get to highlight that factor even more,” said Mix co-editor Clive Young. “Across 30 pages, we take you into the latest venues around the world, showing how they faced challenges, found solutions and applied them in order to create memorable nights for their audiences. It’s a must-read, and it sets the standard for our upcoming Live Sound eBooks, too.”