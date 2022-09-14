Meyer Sound to Showcase New Studio, Sound Creator Will Files at Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

At this year's Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, Meyer Sound will highlight the all-new immersive studio, Stage 17; host first-call sound designer and re-recording mixer Will Files; and more.

Culver City, CA (September 14, 2022)—Five years ago, Meyer Sound launched its award-winning Bluehorn speaker at Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television. This year, the company will publicly debut an all-new immersive studio, Stage 17, right at the heart of the Sony Pictures Studios Post-Production Facilities.

In addition, first-call sound designer and re-recording mixer Will Files (The Batman, Stranger Things) will stop by for an afternoon session to talk about some of his most recent work, highlighting the creative decisions and challenges that go into developing a complete soundtrack.

The revamp of Stage 17 included a complete machine room overhaul, an upgrade of the IHSE KVM system, new MN mounting hardware, and the installation of a Dolby Atmos-certified Home Entertainment 7.1.4 monitoring system, featuring Meyer Sound Acheron speakers across the left-center-right, with HMS-10 surrounds and an X-400 subwoofer.

The Meyer Sound Stage 17 program includes:

10:00 AM – 2:30 PM: Meyer Sound Sponsored Programming

3:00 – 4:00 PM: Creator Spotlight: Will Files (Seating Limited: first come, first served)

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Meyer Sound Sponsored Programming

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

