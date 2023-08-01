Lectrosonics Preps for the Future

Rio Rancho, NM (August 1, 2023)—Lectrosonics has announced Wes Herron will assume the role of president, and Karl Winkler will be named executive vice president of Product Design and Distribution when current President Gordon Moore retires after 35 years with the company. Both promotions will take effect September 9, 2023.

In his new role, Herron will be responsible for the business management of Lectrosonics, overseeing all aspects of the business and manufacturing operations. Herron has been with Lectrosonics since 1988, starting first as a machinist and then a mechanical assembler, while receiving degrees along the way, first with a BS in Mechanical Engineering followed with an MBA. He has served as the vice president of Manufacturing as well as on the Board of Directors of Lectrosonics.

“I am honored and humbled to assume the role of President of Lectrosonics, and I am deeply grateful for the support and confidence of the management, design, and manufacturing team,” said Herron. “I am excited for this opportunity to contribute to the company’s continued success and am extremely enthusiastic about the future opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

In his new expanded role as executive vice president of Product Design and Distribution, Karl Winkler will spearhead the development and design of new products, and with Herron, will work with the Lectrosonics R&D, design, engineering, sales, and marketing teams. Winkler has been with the company since 2004, where he is currently VP of Sales and Marketing.

“I’ve enjoyed my 19 years with the company so far, and I look forward to continuing my work with Wes Herron and our excellent team of people in my new role,” said Winkler. “The collaboration and innovation here at Lectrosonics are truly something to behold, and as we continue to grow and develop new talent, I look forward to remaining at the forefront of audio technology developments.”