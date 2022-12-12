Lectrosonics M2Ra Digital Wireless Monitor Receiver – Live Product of the Week

Lectrosonics has announced the M2Ra Digital Wireless Monitor Receiver, the newest addition to its M2 Duet Digital series of wireless monitor gear.

New York, NY (December 12, 2022)—Lectrosonics has announced the M2Ra Digital Wireless Monitor Receiver, the newest addition to its M2 Duet Digital series of wireless monitor gear. The M2Ra incorporates new features for increased performance in professional touring, installation, theater and broadcast applications.

Representing the company’s next generation of receivers in the Duet series, the M2Ra has several key new features, including phantom-power protection on the headphone jack (allowing the receiver to be safely used as a camera hop receiver) and an improved IFB analog compatibility mode for better sound quality.

A robust internal power supply enables the headphone amp to deliver up to 250 mW, ensuring sufficient volume in noisy environments, even when used with inefficient headphones or earphones. Audio output can be run in stereo, mono from left or right channels only, or mono from both channels.

Additional enhancements include an easy-to-navigate menu structure similar to that used in Lectrosonics DCR822 and DSQD portable receivers; decreased overall RF noise floor and less RF gain in the front end (which reduces overloads from strong interference sources and out-of-band signals); D2 and HDM mono digital compatibility modes so that the M2Ra can be used as a very small portable receiver or portable monitor device with mono digital transmitters from the D Squared product line; and a black anodized finish for a reduced visual profile.

The M2RA operates in the UHF band (470.100 – 607.950 MHz in North America) using digital modulation, and employs advanced antenna diversity switching during digital packet headers for seamless audio. The system is designed to provide flat frequency response, wide dynamic range (without companding and its associated artifacts) and maximum channel separation (> 85 dB) for solid stereo imaging and reliable mono operation with no crosstalk.

Performance specs include frequency response of 10 Hz – 12 kHz, +0/-3dB, THD + N 0.15% (1kHz @ -10 dBFS), dynamic range > 95 dB, and latency of 1.6 mS.

The M2Ra employs two-way IR sync for data exchange with Lectrosonics DCHT and M2T transmitters, and features increased IP3 performance and encrypted (256-bit encryption – AES 256-CTR) and non-encrypted operation under one firmware version

The receiver housing is constructed from machined aluminum and features laser-etched markings for durability. A high-res, backlit color LCD screen and membrane switches facilitate control of M2Ra functions, and a USB jack is provided for firmware updates. The M2Ra runs for seven hours on two lithium AA batteries.

