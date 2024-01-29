Lectrosonics Bagframe Receiver Organizers Debuts

Rio Rancho, NM (January 29, 2024)—Lectrosonics’ new Bagframe organizers are designed to mount portable receivers via specialized accessory kits, and keep these receivers organized in a bag.

The new Bagframe units are available in several different widths and heights to accommodate a variety of receivers. Two different Bagframe widths are available—one for two receivers, and one for three receivers—while three different heights are available: S (short), M (medium), and T (tall). The kits are shipped ready to be assembled by customers; all Bagframe units are constructed of aluminum alloy in order to make them sturdy yet lightweight.

The Bagframe units use snap-in inserts for all receiver mounting, but some receivers also require screws and mid-frame mounts, so with that in mind, there are specific parts or mounting kits required to mount the receivers. Audio and data connections are all handled per receiver, via whatever audio outputs or backplates are used on those receivers.

The Lectrosonics Bagframes are available now.