Mix Best of Show Awards Deadline Looms

The deadline to enter NAB-exhibiting products into the Best of Show Awards 2025 is Friday, March 21, 2025!

Las Vegas, NV (March 7, 2025)—Back for their 11th year, Future’s Best of Show Awards 2025 celebrate products leading the way in media and technology at The NAB Show. The deadline for exhibitors to enter their products is Friday, March 21, 2025—two weeks from today.

The Best of Show 2025 award is for those exhibiting at the NAB Show, acknowledging the very best on display at this year’s convention. These awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There is a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our award brands, which include not only Mix, but also TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, ITPro and TVBEurope.

NOMINEE AWARENESS

All entries will receive a fully licensed nominee badge to use in both digital and print promotions, in addition to a nominee placard to display at your booth at the NAB Show.

WINNER PACKAGES

Winners will receive a press release, social graphics and digital banners, as well as a fully licensed winner’s badge to aid in house promotion. All of the winner assets will be fully licensed and can be used both indefinitely and internationally.

BRAND EXPOSURE

Winners will be notified via email and officially announced on the participating brands’ websites. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts and subscriber-facing emails.

DISPLAY YOUR SUCCESS

Winners will receive a trophy at the show to display their success to NAB Show attendees.

Between the variety of Future brands, the Best of Show awards are for all products being launched or on-display at 2025 NAB Show. If you’re an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Best of Show awards. These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you with a chance to demonstrate what they’re all about.