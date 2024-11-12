The race for 2025's top film sound awards is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns with an opening slate of four films!

Los Angeles, CA (November 12, 2024)—Awards Season 2025 is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns!

Before filling out your ballot, join us on December 6 as Mix kicks off Awards Season with a free virtual event offering an early look at some of the contenders in Best Sound for the 2025 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards. Through a series of video presentations and unique panels the event will showcase the creative sound and music teams behind the year’s top films.

This year’s agenda launches with four films:

Conclave • Focus Features

Gladiator II • Paramount Pictures

Nickel Boys • Amazon MGM Studios

Nosferatu • Focus Features

…and more films will be announced soon!

