Los Angeles, CA (November 12, 2024)—Awards Season 2025 is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns!
Before filling out your ballot, join us on December 6 as Mix kicks off Awards Season with a free virtual event offering an early look at some of the contenders in Best Sound for the 2025 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards. Through a series of video presentations and unique panels the event will showcase the creative sound and music teams behind the year’s top films.
REGISTER NOW!
This year’s agenda launches with four films:
Conclave • Focus Features
Gladiator II • Paramount Pictures
Nickel Boys • Amazon MGM Studios
Nosferatu • Focus Features
…and more films will be announced soon!
Who Attends:
Manufacturers: The leading manufacturers in sound for picture technology from leading major and independent Hollywood studios.
Creatives: Independent and facility-based sound editors, mixers and technologists, working with dialog, effects and music.
Technologists: Chief engineers, system integrators and the leading developers in workflow and product development.