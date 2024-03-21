Mix Best of Show Awards Deadline Approaches!

The deadline to enter NAB-exhibiting products into the Best of Show Awards 2024 is Monday, April 1!

Las Vegas, NV (March 21, 2024)—Back for their 11th year, Future’s Best of Show Awards 2024 will once again celebrate those products leading the way in media and technology at The NAB Show. However, the deadline for exhibitors to enter their products is quickly approaching, as entries are due on Monday, April 1, 2024!

The Best of Show 2024 award is for those exhibiting at the NAB Show, acknowledging the very best on display at this year’s convention. These awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There is a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our award brands, which include not only Mix, but also TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Next TV, TVBEurope and Broadcasting+Cable.

PRODUCT AWARENESS—All entries will receive a ‘nominee’ package which includes social posts and a fully-licensed badge for in-house marketing to promote your entry.

INCLUDED PRINT ADS—Nominees and winners will receive a free full-page press ad in an official post-awards eGuide, distributed to over 100k subscribed readers from participating brands.

BRAND EXPOSURE—Winners will be announced on the official awards site and through press releases, and will receive further promotion in our participating brands’ subscriber-facing content.

DISPLAY YOUR SUCCESS—All our winners will receive a placard to display at their booth. What’s more, after the show, all winners will receive an additional trophy for display at their office.

Between the variety of Future brands, the Best of Show awards are for all products being launched or on-display at 2024 NAB Show. If you’re an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Best of Show awards. These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you with a chance to demonstrate what they’re all about.