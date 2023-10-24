P&E Wing Panel to Talk Life-Changing Songs at AES

New York, NY (October 24, 2023)—A panel hosted by the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing during the AES Convention will feature a panel of pro audio luminaries discussing the songs that changed their lives.

The P&E Wing will host “Songs That Changed My Life” on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EDT during the Audio Engineering Society’s New York 2023 Convention at the Jacob Javits Center in room 1E10. Special guests will include audio luminaries Bob Clearmountain, Jimmy Douglass, Ann Mincieli, Cheryl Pawelski, and Andrew Scheps, along with Maureen Droney, vice president of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, who will serve as moderator. Panelists will offer an in-depth analysis of key songs and recordings that have made a transformative, and indelible, impact on the way that they approach their own projects and careers.

“Some songs are hits, some we just love, and some have changed our lives,” Droney said. “Our panelists break down the DNA of their favorite tracks and explain what moved them, what grabbed them, and why these songs left a life-long impression. Back by popular demand, this presentation is guaranteed to make you feel good about being in the recording business.”

She continued, “We are excited to bring back this popular event to the AES Convention with a new lineup of producers and engineers to share their own unique stories. With so many innovative sounds and styles marking our evolution as industry creatives, we find it important to share these origin stories and moments of influence that impact what we hear to this day.”

The Producers & Engineers Wing, along with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES), will also host a cocktail reception honoring Women in the Mix & Friends at their booth (#632) on Wednesday, October 25, at 3:30 p.m. EDT, featuring special industry guests who will each host half-hour sessions throughout the show.