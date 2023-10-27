Seen on the Scene: AES 2023 in Photos

The annual AES Show returned to New York City this week, bringing with it tons of pro audio tech to discover; here's some of the show's must-see moments.

New York, NY (October 27, 2023)—The Audio Engineering Society Convention took place this week at New York City’s Jacob Javits Convention Center, drawing audio professionals from around the globe to see the latest gear, network with fellow pros, and learn from extensive amounts of workshops, seminars, papers and more. Mix was on the show floor to take it all in.