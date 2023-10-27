Seen on the Scene: AES 2023 in Photos
The annual AES Show returned to New York City this week, bringing with it tons of pro audio tech to discover; here's some of the show's must-see moments.
New York, NY (October 27, 2023)—The
Audio Engineering Society Convention took place this week at New York City’s Jacob Javits Convention Center, drawing audio professionals from around the globe to see the latest gear, network with fellow pros, and learn from extensive amounts of workshops, seminars, papers and more. Mix was on the show floor to take it all in.
The moment that the gates opened on Day One of the AES Convention recalled the running of the bulls, as hundreds of audio pros flooded onto the exhibit floor to see the latest and greatest new products for the industry.
Gary Thielman, president of Harrison Audio, revealed the new 32Classic mixing console, a 32-channel, in-line/split-recording desk.
The team behind Fourier Audio, DiGiCo’s latest acquisition, was on hand to unveil their transform.engine—a Dante-connected server designed to run all VST3-native software plug-ins in a live environment. (l-r): Henry Harrod, Gareth Owen and Peter Bridgman.
AES president Bruce Olson welcomed members to the annual awards ceremony.
In a keynote conversation before a packed house, legendary hip-hop engineer/founding member of Public Enemy Hank Shocklee (right) shared insights and memories with audio educator/author/artist Prince Charles Alexander.
One of the must-see stops on the exhibit floor was the booth of newly founded Fairchild Recording Equipment LLC, which showcased its first product, a comprehensive replica of the legendary Fairchild 670 dual-channel tube-based audio compressor. As you can see, this one has Serial Number 007.
Australia’s BeezNeez Pro Audio had a bevy of mics on-hand at the show—the company’s first AES Convention since 2012.
The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus was parked on the show floor, welcoming visitors inside to see the vehicle’s expansive offerings, including a Genelec-based Dolby Atmos mix room.
Shure’s new take on the long-running SM7B is the updated SM7dB, which is the same industry-standard mic but with a new integrated preamp based on technology licensed from Cloud.
Fans flocked to check out the latest version of FL Studio at the show, offering stem separation and other new features.
An 017 Series large diaphragm condenser microphone was on full display at the Soyuz Microphones booth.
Allen & Heath’s brand-new Avantis Solo mixer debuted at the show —a 12-fader, single-screen desk that provides the same 64-channel, 42 bus architecture as the original but reduces its footprint by nearly 50 percent.
With a price point attainable by all, Audio-Technica showed off its new AT2020USB-XP microphone aimed at content creators and podcasters.
Andy Jackson, senior product manager at SSL, discusses the features on Solid State Logic’s two new 2U Pure Drive rack-based microphone preamp units.
The Women in the Mix event, cosponsored by AES and Iron Mountain, drew a large, inclusive crowd.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019), and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.