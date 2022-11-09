AES Academy Sets Immersive Film Panel

Sound experts from Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Netflix will weigh in on the next AES Academy event.

New York, NY (November 9, 2022)—Sound experts from Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Netflix will weigh in on the next AES Academy event, Immersive Sound for Film and TV, taking place online November 10 at 12 p.m. EST.

Streaming networks have helped lead the industry into new horizons, and, along with the AES, have set many of the standards and best practices that engineering teams use in producing and distributing compelling immersive content. The latest in the Audio Engineering Society’s series of popular online AES Academy events, Immersive Sound for Film and TV will take a deep dive into workflow and project management on some of today’s biggest on-screen hits.

This fourth edition of the AES Immersive Audio Academy is hosted by AES past-president and immersive audio designer Andres Mayo. Panelists Jonathon Lee, head, media engineering & innovation at Amazon; Michael Patterson, Disney Digital Studio Services; and Scott Kramer, manager, sound technology/creative technologies, Netflix, will help attendees make sense of the workflow and deliverables commonly requested across the industry.

“After such a great response from our previous Immersive Audio Academy events, we felt that we needed to focus on the ever-growing immersive production possibilities for film and television,” Mayo states. “We are excited to have gained support from some of the biggest names in the business as they come to help us all make sense of the shifting landscape of technology and production techniques, and the ways in which consumers will ultimately receive the finished product.”

Registration for the AES Immersive Academy: Immersive Sound for Film and TV is just $25 for AES Members and $75 for non-members.