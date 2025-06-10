Sennheiser Brings It for Bild Expo

Bild Expo, the trade show aimed at content creators, and filmmakers, is returning to NYC and Sennheiser is ready for it.

New York, NY (June 10, 2025)—The influence of Bild Expo, the trade show aimed at content creators, and filmmakers, has grown in recent times, underlined by the growing presence of pro-audio manufacturers on site. Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City from June 17-18, the show will have numerous exhibitors, including Sennheiser showing its latest audio tools at Booth 1160.

The Sennheiser booth will showcase and offer demos of the Profile Wireless 2-channel set, the Profile Wireless 1-channel Set, MKH 8018, MKH 416, MHK 8000 series shotgun microphones, and EW-DP. Select Neumann products, including the MT 48 to enable demos of a range of microphones and headphones, will also be on display.

Media and influencers can loan a limited quantity of Sennheiser products at Bild Expo. Available products include the Profile Wireless (1 or 2-channel sets) and the EW-DP ENG Set with e935 microphones, and must be reserved in advance of the expo. The opportunity allows participants hands-on experience with audio solutions to capture content on the show floor.

“Sennheiser is excited to connect with the spirited community of photographers, filmmakers, sound mixers, and creators of all kinds at the Bild Expo. This free event promises to be beneficial whether you’re just getting your footing in the field, or a seasoned industry professional,” said Ed Capp, Vice President, Sales, Americas at Sennheiser. “