Sennheiser Group Previews its NAB Showing

The Sennheiser Group will demonstrate its end-to-end audio solutions at the 2025 NAB Show, highlighting tools from Merging and Neumann.

Las Vegas, NV (March 24, 2025)—The Sennheiser Group will demonstrate its end-to-end audio solutions at the 2025 NAB Show, highlighting tools from Merging and Neumann while launching a new broadcast microphone from Sennheiser.

Sennheiser’s bidirectional wideband Spectera ecosystem, which uses the company’s decade-long research into Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS) will be on display at the NAB Show. Also on display will be the company’s narrowband digital solutions Digital 6000 and EW-DX with the new four-channel Dante receiver, as well as Sennheiser’s broadcast microphones—including a brand-new, top-of-the-range model that will be unveiled at NAB. ​ For content creators, Sennheiser will show its Profile Wireless all-in-one microphone solution.

Special guests at the booth will be the SoundBase team, demonstrating their brand-neutral, collaborative RF coordination tool.

Neumann will preview an all-new product to be released later this April: RIME or Reference Immersive Monitoring Environment. RIME is a DAW plug-in (VST3, AU, AAX), enabling users to monitor immersive formats such as Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 via headphones using Ambeo algorithms.

RIME is made for Neumann NDH 20 and NDH 30 headphones. The software incorporates an entire Neumann signal chain of KH speakers, aligned via MA 1 in a reference room, captured using the KU 100 binaural head via the MT 48. So, in combination with Neumann headphones, the signal chain extends all the way to the user. RIME can also be used for externalization of stereo playback, making headphones sound like studio monitors.

Neumann will also showcase its KH line of studio speakers and NDH line of headphones, as well as the MT 48 audio interface for Mac and PC, which now comes Dante Ready while continuing to support AES67/RAVENNA. For mobile use, the MT 48 can be powered from a USB power bank (min. 25 W). Being class-compliant, the MT 48 can be used for recording on an iPad or iPhone. Also on display will be Neumann’s BCM 104 and BCM 705 broadcast microphones.

Merging Technologies’ Ovation 11, available in June, represents the latest evolution of Merging’s flagship audio media player and event sequencer. It integrates with both legacy and modern control and remote protocols and supports immersive audio formats and VM environments. Beyond broadcast, Ovation 11 can also manage live events, theme parks, and multimedia productions. Merging will also show workflows within a full ST2110 environment, the company says.