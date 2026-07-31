Shure Moves into Rock Nashville Complex

Shure has moved its Nashville offices into a new space at the newly constructed Rock Nashville facility.

Nashville (July 31, 2026)—These days, it seems like every major pro-audio brand is moving to Nashville. While Shure, too, is on the move in Music City, it’s been there for more than 25 years, and has now moved its local office into Rock Nashville.

The purpose-built Rock Nashville facility—a 600,000-square-foot production campus—sports 13 rehearsal studios and two arena rehearsal studios, making it one of the largest event production sites ever.

To make it official, Shure held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new offices, hosting several Nashville performers, audio professionals, and civic leaders in the process.

As part of the event, Shure presented a check to ECCHO Live, a Nashville-based organization that aids individuals in the touring industry, providing resources such as mental health services, financial coaching and full year-round programming, including on-site support at festivals and events.