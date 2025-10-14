Rock Nashville Live Production Campus to Open in Late 2025

Nashville, TN (October 14, 2025)—A decade ago, Rock Lititz radically changed how many live productions prepare and rehearse. Now its second location, developed through a partnership with Merus, will open its doors later this fall. Rock Nashville announced today that the 55-acre, 610,000 square-foot campus will open in late 2025.

Located on Whites Creek Pike, under than 10 miles from Downtown Nashville, the campus will offer rehearsal, production, and vendor support in one site. Soundcheck Studios has been named as an anchor tenant of the new facility.

The campus centers around a pair of arena/amphitheater-sized spaces designed to accommodate full-scale tour rehearsals, as well as 13 band and production studios of varying sizes.

Accompanying the rehearsal facilities will be an Industry Vendor Hub, which is currently designed to house more than 30 companies specializing in audio, lighting, transportation, special effects and crew support, along with a variety of lifestyle services, including a cafe, barbershop, spa, medical concierge and more. Other onsite amenities will include backline rental, artist relations offices and shared resources intended to foster a collaborative creative ecosystem.

The campus itself will employ approximately 50 local staff members, while an additional 500 employees from partner vendors, such as Clair, Gallagher and Rock It, will be based on-site daily. Additionally, between 200 and 400 temporary local workers, including labor crews, runners, and seamstresses, will contribute to day-to-day operations, alongside another 200–400 touring crew members working across the 15 studios.

“Beyond providing support for efficient and productive rehearsals, we have found significant strength in collaborating for industry growth,” adds Andrea Shirk, CEO + President of Rock Lititz + Rock Nashville. “From shared employee training to next generation development to industry awareness, the campus brings the live entertainment industry together for intentional collaboration.”