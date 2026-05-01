Mix Nashville 2026 Announces Berry Hill Studio Crawl!

Go inside the coolest studios in Nashville's Berry Hill with the annual Mix Nashville Studio Crawl!

Nashville, TN (May 1, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 for its fourth year on Music Row with a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios. Newly added to the agenda is the annual after-hours Berry Hill Studio Crawl!

Mix Nashville attendees get exclusive access to the Studio Crawl on the evening of May 16! Beginning at the world-famous facilities of Blackbird Studio, the crawl will kick off with drinks and appetizers, followed by immersive music listening sessions at our partner studios.

BLACKBIRD STUDIO

This world class recording studio complex features versatile tracking, overdub, and mix rooms. Boasting an extensive collection of gear, it provides a top-spec environment for every production need.

SPUTNIK SOUND

Vance Powell and Mitch Dane’s private production studio is known worldwide for its unique character, vast collection of instruments and racks of vintage (and modern) outboard gear. The spacious main mix studio now features a 9.1.4 ATC monitor system.

EAST IRIS STUDIOS

This creative sanctuary blends vintage charm with cutting-edge tech. The campus offers six state-of-the-art studios and producer cottages, ideal for everything from music production and Dolby Atmos mixing to streaming and photo shoots.

SOULTRAIN SOUND STUDIO

This state-of-the-art recording facility offers a unique and private boutique recording experience. It also features some of the most highly sought-after vintage and modern recording equipment in the business.

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include eye-opening panels, fantastic demos, Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl.

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WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

The early-bird rate for the event runs through April 18; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].