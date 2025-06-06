Sound Devices to Show Astral Range at InfoComm 2025

Orlando, FL (June 6, 2025)—Sound Devices, which recently acquired IEM manufacturer JH Audio, will show its Astral series wireless range and mobile mixer/recorders at InfoComm 2025.
Sound Devices will be demonstrating the new A20-HH digital wireless handheld microphone, the latest addition to the Astral range. A20-HH is a next-generation live performance tool for wireless technology that utilizes Sound Devices’ proprietary SpectraBand technology—offering a global tuning range of 470-1525 MHz—for wireless audio around the world.
Other Astral products on display will include the 16- to 32-channel A20-SuperNexus, 8- to 16-channel A20-Nexus, and 4- to 8-channel A20-Nexus Go multichannel true diversity wireless receivers; the A20-Opto expansion box, which adds native Optocore audio I/O to the A20-SuperNexus receiver; the A20-Outpost-NL box, intended for remote-mounting NexLink antennae via Ethernet; the A20-TX digital wireless bodypack transmitter with a multipurpose input, flexible powering, and ultra-low-power e-Paper display; the A20-Mini ultra-compact digital wireless bodypack transmitter with optional A20-BatteryDoubler for twice the battery runtime; and A20-RX two-channel slot-in portable true-diversity wireless receiver.
For location sound professionals, Sound Devices flagship 8-series products and MixPre-II series mixer/recorders will also be on display at the booth. Attendees will have the opportunity to get their hands on the Scorpio premium portable mixer-recorder and CL-16 linear fader control surface as well as learn about the latest firmware updates to the series.