Vinyl Record Manufacturing’s Carbon Footprint Explored in VRMA Report

Nashville, TN (June 21, 2024)—It’s been more than 15 years since the Vinyl Revival got under way, and in that time, the number of records pressed has risen from a few hundred thousand in a given year to millions. Now, with records firmly re-established as part of the music economy for the foreseeable future, new worries have arisen about the format’s ecological impact. With that in mind, The Vinyl Record Manufacturers Association (VRMA) has issued its first comprehensive Carbon Footprint Report, looking to better understand and mitigate the environmental concerns about vinyl record production. The report is available for download at the VRMA website.

The report, authored by Peter Frings of Stamper Discs in the U.K., provides an examination of the various stages of production, from raw material sourcing to distribution, and identifies key areas where emissions can be reduced. It also offers practical recommendations for manufacturers to implement more eco-friendly practices and technologies. Frings’ analysis of the carbon footprint associated with vinyl record manufacturing was externally reviewed by Climate Partners, an agency working in environmental assessment and sustainability consulting.

“This report is a critical step forward for the vinyl record manufacturing industry,” said Peter Frings. “By understanding our carbon footprint, we can take actionable steps to reduce our environmental impact and work towards a more sustainable future. I am grateful for the support and collaboration from the VRMA, the Vinyl Alliance, and the thorough review by Climate Partners in making this report possible.”