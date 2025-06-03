Mix Sound for Film & TV 2025 Launches with Early Bird Pricing!

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event is set for September 27, 2025, and we're kicking things off with Early Bird Pricing!

Culver City, CA (June 3, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event kicks off on Saturday, September 27, once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California! We’ll be celebrating the best in post-production sound, and to launch the run up to the grand event, we’re offering Early Bird Pricing!

Our host partner, Sony Pictures Studios, offers the ultimate backdrop to the day, from the world-class sound stages to iconic movie props and surprises you’ll see at the Lot.

This exclusive event has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.