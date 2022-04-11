Brooklyn Made Makes Plans to Branch Out

Emerging NYC venue Brooklyn Made has acquired two more properties to build out adjacent venues that will hold up to 2,500 people.

Brooklyn, NY (April 11, 2022)—Brooklyn Made, a 500-capacity music venue in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, made a splash last year when it opened, enticing big-name acts to play there with both a combination of high-end amenities for acts and crews and an immersive house audio system to match. Now the venue has announced it will expand over the next two years with two more venues, having acquired more buildings literally around the corner that will become a mid-sized 1,200-1500 capacity room and a larger 2,000-2,500 capacity space.

Located across the street from Brooklyn Made at 427 Troutman Street and 444 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn Made’s aim is for the three venues to form a sprawling music complex in the heart of Brooklyn. President and CEO Anthony Makes comments: “These new acquisitions will enable Brooklyn Made Presents to compete in the NYC market at any level, and provide an ongoing home for bands at any stage in their career in our unique, elite, and uncompromised venues.”

According to Brooklyn Made, the new venues will be custom-designed and built from the ground up with artist amenities once again acting as a prime draw for attracting tours. The new venues will feature lighting design by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Dead & Company, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star) and sound by D&B Audiotechnik, much as the original venue currently does.

The existing 500-capacity venue sports a house system with two Avid VENUE S6L-24D consoles sharing head amps through a VENUE Stage 64; Waves SoundGrid system with the Pro Show bundle; and a sizable d&b Soundscape system, used to provide a consistent stereo image throughout the venue.

Covering more than 22,000 square feet, the two new spaces will be built with Brooklyn design & build firm LSC, the Production & Installation teams at Technical Arts Group (TAG), and City Production Services. The two rooms will be connected by a newly built bar and lounge, and will be able to combine for special events, resulting on an expanded 4,000-capacity space.