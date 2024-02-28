DAS Audio Checks Into 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn, NY (February 28, 2024)—Ever since it underwent an artistic revitalization in the 1990s, Brooklyn has become the place to be in New York City, packed with trendy clubs, out-there arts and more, much of it located in DUMBO (Down Under The Manhattan Bridge Overpass) neighborhood. One of the hipper places to be seen is right on the waterfront: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

Recently opened by sustainable luxury hotel chain SH Hotels, its design is inspired by the neighborhood, but its sound is due to a full complement of DAS Audio loudspeaker systems. SH Hotels’ entertainment director Alex Butler designs the sound and lighting systems for the company’s hotels worldwide. He explained, “In a city like New York, where there’s so much entertainment happening everywhere, it’s imperative to have quality sound. We have DJs 3-4 nights a week, live music two nights a week, and during the summer in particular, this place is slammed 5-6 days every week.”

The hotel’s calling-card venue is Harriet’s Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, offering sweeping views of the river, skyline, and the iconic bridge. Harriet’s is outfitted with 24 Artec-308 two-way 8-inch full range systems augmented with 6 Action-S18 subwoofers, delivering even coverage across the entire venue without overpowering the ambience. The DJ booth is beefed up with a pair of Action-508A active bi-amped two-way cabinets.

Upstairs from Harriet’s, the rooftop pool and wrap-around patio is covered by 46 Factor-8-IP54 two-way vented 8-inch systems, with bottom served up by 24 Q-10 Passive subs, each equipped with a kit accessory from DAS Audio that converts them to a weatherized solution. All systems are powered by E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP Series amplification, with design by DAS Audio hospitality and nightclub national sales manager John Fiorito, equipment provided by Randy White of Washington Music Center, and installed by Guillermo “Willy” Rodriguez of Willy-Tech Services.