Shure Makes Most of Grammys

Los Angeles, CA (February 12, 2024)—Last week’s Grammy Awards ceremony, broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, featured countless hitmakers, performing or accepting honors for their work. Helping bring all of that to the audience onsite and the 16.9 million viewers at home were a slew of Shure mics and technologies.

“Shure’s Axient Digital wireless technology delivers the high-quality sound and reliability that our team depends on for the Grammy Awards,” shared Michael Abbott, audio producer for the 66th Grammy Awards show. “Their wireless, along with the wide variety of Shure mic capsules, ensures the artists sound their best for the live broadcast.”

In all, 28 channels of Shure Axient digital wireless microphone systems and eight channels of Axient analog systems were in use. Artists trusted Shure PSM 1000 in-ear monitoring systems during their performances, with a total of 190 Shure bodypacks used throughout the evening.

Working in the already frequency-dense downtown Los Angeles, Stephen Vaughn, Soundtronic’s RF Coordinator, oversaw frequency coordination with Axient Digital and, for monitoring, Wireless Workbench.

“Shure is the gold standard when it comes to microphones. They have proven that in my 20-plus years in the industry,” shared Jamie Pollock, Front of House (FOH) Music Engineer for the 66th Grammy Awards. “I use their products in the studio, on the road, and at large-scale live events such as the Grammy Awards.”

In addition to Stephen, Michael, and Jamie, the night’s crew included Broadcast A1, Tom Holmes, and Music Mixers Eric Schilling and John Harris. Front of House was overseen by FOH Production Mixer and ATK Project Manager Jeff Peterson.

Numerous artists used Shure mics that night, such as when Dua Lipa performed “Houdini,” while singing into a Shure KSM11 mic capsule. Later in the evening, Olivia Rodrigo also used a KSM11 for “Vampire.” Miley Cyrus belted into a Shure 565SD for “Flowers,” while SZA had a SM58 in hand for her performance as well.

Other artists used Shure mics, such as U2, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Burna Boy and Billy Joel, while Trevor Noah hosted while using a wireless Shure KSM9. The show’s Shure Axient Digital wireless technology was supplied by ATK and Soundtronics; ATK also provided IEMs as well as RF for all microphones.