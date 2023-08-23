Girl Named Tom Chalk Up Touring First

Old Lyme, CT (August 21, 2023)—Pop music siblings Girl Named Tom—Bekah, Josh and Caleb Liechty—recently wrapped a tour on which they used the new Sennheiser EW-DX digital wireless system for vocals, as well as electric and acoustic guitars.

“We were honored to be the first American touring act performing with this specific set up, and we are thrilled to report that these microphones are the best we’ve ever used, by far,” the siblings commented. “At our first soundcheck, our sound man, Felix, was raving about the system, the strength of signal, the ease of setup and the consistency from night to night, city to city. The sound quality is smooth and consistent, giving us the ability to improve our music immensely—which means when we have an off night, we can’t blame it on technical difficulties!”

​The three singers were all using Sennheiser’s MM 435 cardioid dynamic vocal microphone capsule. “I was excited to try out the 435 and it definitely delivered,” says Felix Hunt, who mixes front-of-house, monitors and is also the band’s tour manager. “It has a lot of nice detail, especially for a dynamic mic, but it is still predictable in the way that a dynamic mic should be. I really love the microphones. I like the 435 pretty much better than any other vocal mic I’ve ever used. I’m anxious to try it out on other artists as well.”

​Hunt has been especially impressed by how easy it is to set up the EW-DX system at each show. “It has been a new thing for me with how quickly these mics scan and how easily they sync. Every day I fire them up, I scan and sync them, I hand the band the mics and they are good to go. I’ve never even had to mess with networking, they scan so fast, and I don’t think I’ve ever had to resync, so it is super simple,” he says.

​The band’s touring EW-DX system was also a good fit for the wireless electric guitar and three acoustic guitars. “We did the first couple of weeks wired, then we went wireless, and everything went really well,” Hunt reports. “Once we get the gain structure settled in, we plug it in every day and it’s the same as wired. For me, the true test of how the wireless works on a show like this is on the artists’ in-ears. If this works well, it will probably sound really good out in front.”

The three singers and the bass player also used Sennheiser’s EW G4 wireless IEM setups, with the drummer on a wired body pack. “It is super easy to tune them, and it doesn’t take much time at all,” Hunt says. “I scan the packs every day and then attach the relevant frequencies to the network boxes. There is almost no processing on the in-ears, which is a testament to the mics, for sure. I haven’t had to fuss with sculpting and EQ and they are always really, really happy with their vocal sound.”