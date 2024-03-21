Riechers Named New Neumann CEO

Wedemark, Germany (March 21, 2024 ) — Yasmine Riechers has been named the new CEO of premium pro-audio mainstay Georg Neumann GmbH, taking over the role from predecessor Ralf Oehl. Riechers was previously Head of the Corporate Development Office of the Sennheiser Group, which is the parent company of Neumann.

Prior to leading the Corporate Development Office, Reichers worked at Sennheiser Greater China as Director of Operations and subsequently as Country Manager. She started her career in Human Resources at Sennheiser in 2008, before joining Vier S Beteiligungsgesellschaft as Project Manager and later moving to BR Science and Technology as General Manager and Siemens Transformer’s Traction Transformer Division General Manager in China. Riechers returned to the Sennheiser Group in 2015. She studied economics at the University of Paderborn and spent a semester abroad at Nottingham Trent University during her studies. Yasmine then continued her studies at the University of Birmingham, graduating in 2011 with a master’s degree in international business.

“Neumann has an excellent reputation in the professional audio industry. I am proud to lead a company with such an impressive history into the future,” said Riechers. “I am very much looking forward to my new role, especially to working with the entire Neumann team and our customers around the world.”

Riechers had already participated in developing the further strategic direction of Neumann with her predecessor Ralf Oehl; in particular, both of them jointly drove the integration of Merging Technologies.

“Developing Neumann towards a leading provider across the entire audio value chain, was an exciting task for me,” Oehl noted. “The support of the Sennheiser family, the dedication of our employees, and the legendary Neumann community, have brought the company great successes and me many special moments over the past four years. I am very grateful to everyone involved and will keep Neumann close to my heart. I’m now looking forward to Yasmine taking over from here to build on this.”

“We are very pleased that Yasmine is taking over the management of Georg Neumann GmbH with immediate effect; together with the Neumann management team, Yasmine will be responsible for the focus and further strategic direction of Neumann,” Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO of Sennheiser, said.

“Yasmine brings a strong combination of strategic thinking and international experience that will help Neumann continue to grow and strengthen the global footprint of the world-renowned brand,” added Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO of Sennheiser.