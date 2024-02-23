2023 CMA Touring Awards Winners Named

This year’s winners for the CMA Touring Awards have been named, including in various live sound-related categories.

Nashville, TN (February 23, 2024)—Last week, winners for the 2023 CMA Touring Awards were named, including in various live sound-related categories such as FOH and Monitor Engineer of the Year, Production Manager of the Year, and more.

The award highlight the impact and professionalism of teams behind the scenes, bringing music to fans on the road, night after night. This year’s edition sees the addition of five new categories, including Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, Unsung Hero and Crew of the Year. The initial nominations were announced last November.

CMA Touring Awards were once again hosted by country star Keith Urban in Nashville, TN.

2023 CMA TOURING AWARDS NOMINEES & WINNERS

CREW OF THE YEAR: “All-American Road Show Tour” Crew – Chris Stapleton

BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR: Joel “Tico” Jimenez – Thomas Rhett

BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR: Erin Siegfried – Lainey Wilson

FRONT OF HOUSE (FOH) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Arpad Sayko – Chris Stapleton

LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: Mac Mosier – Chris Stapleton

MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Mandelyn Monchick – Red Light Management

MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Bryan “Opie” Baxley – Kenny Chesney

PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR: John Garriott – Chris Stapleton

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR: Tyne Parrish – The Green Room PR

STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Todd Green – Chris Stapleton

SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR: Clair Global

TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR: Jay Williams – WME

TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: Louis Messina – The Messina Group

TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Meg Miller – Lainey Wilson

TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar) – Chris Stapleton/Vince Gill

TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR: CeCe Dawson – Lainey Wilson

TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: Chris Jones – Jelly Roll

VENUE OF THE YEAR: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Maynard – Old Dominion