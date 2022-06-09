Sennheiser Unveils EW-DX Line at InfoComm 2022

Old Lyme, CT (June 9, 2022)—Sennheiser has expanded its Evolution Wireless Digital family of radio mics with a new digital UHF line, EW-DX, that includes handheld, bodypack and table stand transmitters, two versions — one with Dante — of a two-channel receiver and a 19-inch four-channel Dante-enabled receiver.

Introduced at InfoComm 2022, the first flight of EW-DX products and software will become available towards the end of 2022, according to Sennheiser, with more items following in the first half of 2023.

EW-DX has reportedly been engineered to not generate any significant intermodulation products. A press of a button triggers the Auto Scan function to automatically assign frequencies using an equidistant tuning grid that allows more channels to be packed into a given frequency window, says the manufacturer. Transmitters are synched via Bluetooth Low Energy.

EW-DX offers three receiver versions: a two-channel receiver in a half-rack size, one with and one without Dante; and a four-channel Dante rackable 19-inch receiver. The Dante versions offer various network modes to integrate into existing workflows. The receivers have a switching bandwidth of up to 88 MHz, which can support up to 146 channels in standard mode and up to 293 in link density mode, due to Sennheiser’s equidistant spacing.

​EW-DX offers a choice of two bodypacks, two handhelds (fitted with Sennheiser’s standard capsule interface, optionally accepting any of 14 Sennheiser and Neumann microphone heads) and two table stand transmitters. Their output power of 10 mW ensures a range of up to 100 metres (328 ft). All units benefit from the same wide audio input dynamic range as the existing EW-D models, according to Sennheiser, with the handhelds and bodypacks additionally featuring a trim control to adapt individual transmitters alternating on the same receiver channel, for example when multiple guitars are used.

​The handheld and bodypack transmitters will be the first on the market to feature e-ink displays. Even when a transmitter is switched off, users will still be able to read all essential device data.

EW-DX will be integrated into the Sennheiser Control Cockpit software, Wireless Systems Manager desktop software and Smart Assist App. There will also be plug-ins for leading third-party control software.