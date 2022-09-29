In This Moment Rolls Through Red Rocks

Morrison, CO (September 29, 2022)—In This Moment has steadily made a name for itself with its intense hard rock, centered around singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth. After spending early spring opening for Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow, the band has been doing its own touring, including a late summer show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater with Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White and Black Veil Brides for the KBTI Birthday Bash. Throughout all its live work this year, the band has carried a Sound Image-supplied control system overseen by the band’s production manager and front-of-house sound engineer Brian Hardaswick.

The band’s 2022 tour marked the first time that Hardaswick took an Allen & Heath dLive system out to mix the band’s live sound. The complete system for the tour includes an S5000 control surface, along with a DM64 MixRack. Hardaswick also has a 128-channel WAVES3 module installed, which he uses for multitracking and virtual soundcheck with a computer: “The virtual soundcheck feature is an incredible tool. I love how easy it is to switch back and forth between playback and live mixing, especially at festivals when I don’t have much time to dial things in.”

In This Moment lead vocalist Maria Brink poses a unique challenge for the engineer, as her live performances involve use of a head-worn microphone and lots of movement through noisy crowds.

“The dLive’s DYN8 processor is huge for her, because there’s a lot of noise I need to take out, but I don’t want to remove anything important from her actual performance. Her vocals have so much diversity. Sometimes she screams, sometimes she whispers, and I have to keep all that audible. DYN8 allows me to pull certain frequencies during screaming vocals, but also to emphasize frequencies when she’s whispering to make it feel more present and ‘in-your-face.’”