East African Broadcaster Rolls Out IP Truck

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (March 22, 2024)—Azam Media, headquartered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has rolled out a new OB truck designed for modern sports production featuring new technology, including a Lawo mixing console.

The new Azam Media OB truck is tailored to the East African direct broadcast satellite service company’s expanding portfolio of sporting events, particularly football matches, not only in Tanzania, but also in neighboring Kenya. The truck was crafted in collaboration with system integrator Broadcast Solutions and Lawo.

The vehicle’s sophisticated audio control room is centered around the Lawo mc²36 all-in-one console. With its built-in A__UHD Core functionality it offers 256 processing channels, available at both 48 and 96 kHz, and natively supports ST2110, AES67, Ravenna and Ember+, and provides an I/O capacity of 864 channels.

Lawo’s VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) IP broadcast control and workflow solution serves as the backbone of the OB truck’s broadcast control system. VSM integrates with broadcast equipment, providing Azam Media with the flexibility to customize workflows to meet the demands of a production scenario.

The project scope extends beyond the OB truck, encompassing additional components essential for Azam Media’s comprehensive broadcasting operations. These include a support truck, three five-camera flight case production kits, a VAR van and two C-band flyaway uplink systems, ensuring versatility and adaptability across various broadcasting environments.