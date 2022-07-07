Slamhammer Audio Glam Slams at Prince Mural Reveal

Minneapolis, MN (July 7, 2022)—Prince was always a giant among musicians, but a new 100-foot-high mural in his hometown of Minneapolis makes that a literal statement. The enormous artwork—a $500,000 project known as ‘Crown Our Prince’—was under development for seven years, and was created by Florida street painter Hiero Veiga. For the mural’s unveiling, a full-on block party was held, complete with live music heard through a Martin Audio system provided by regional sound company Slamhammer Audio.

The reveal party was a free event, which brought several thousand people flocking to downtown Minneapolis’s Ramp A. Both of Prince’s sisters made appearances, and the crowd was entertained with performances from Prince cover band Dr. Mambo’s Combo as well as DJ Mickey Breeze. While Dr Mambo’s Combo brought in its own sound engineer, Slamhammer’s Brian Scocchera was on monitors, and Matt Fradley mixed FOH for the rest of the show, which was heard through a combination of eight Martin Audio W8LC Compacts, eight WS218X subs and a pair of W8LM Mini for front fills. For delays—set at the FOH position, and shooting back towards the rear of the crowd—they turned to a pair of Martin Audio CDD-LIVE and CSX-LIVE118B subs.

According to Slamhammer sales manager, Cam Dickison, from a production perspective the main challenge was the small footprint of the bandstand location, and the timing that they had to work within—since the street could not be closed during the day. “With the stage itself needing to be constructed in a very small area, we opted to build sound wing platforms and mounted the PA on those instead of rigging from the stage,” he said. “We love working with the Prince Organization and honoring his legacy while showing the world that Minneapolis is more than just a fly-over city. We have done multiple events with the Organization and the Minneapolis Downtown Council over the years, including the ‘Prince Live on the Big Screen’ events. These are the two main forces that turned this Prince mural and block party dream into a reality.”