Mix Nashville 2026 Dives into Immersive and Stereo Mixing!

Newly added to the Mix Nashville agenda is a bevy of top spatial audio mixing pros discussing Rethinking Space at the Immersive and Stereo Mix.

Nashville, TN (April 29, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 for its fourth year on Music Row with a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios. Newly added to the agenda is a bevy of top spatial audio mixing pros discussing Rethinking Space at the Immersive and Stereo Mix.

RETHINKING SPACE AT THE IMMERSIVE AND STEREO MIX

Now that producers and engineers have gained a few years of experience mixing immersive music, they’re developing creative new ways to apply reverb—as well as delay, limiting, compression, EQ—throughout the 3D space. Sometimes on individual objects and other times across full groups. Traveling front to back with an instrument or ascending to the height channels when the guitar solo hits its peak. Of course, there can be challenges with a fold-down to stereo, but the opportunities can far outweigh the risks. In this special presentation, top Nashville mix engineers reveal the many creative ways they’ve learned to play with effects when mixing immersive music.

PANELISTS:

Richard Chycki — Recording & Mixing Engineer, Uplift Creative, Inc.

Richard Chycki is a multi-platinum recording and mixing engineer renowned for his pioneering work in immersive audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround. Over his distinguished career, he has collaborated with a diverse array of top-tier artists such as Aerosmith, Dream Theater, Mick Jagger, Alice Cooper, Pink, Seal, Skillet and Evanescence.

Chycki began his career as a guitarist in Toronto, Canada, where he developed an interest in recording and mixing. His talent and dedication propelled him to work in some of the world’s most prestigious studios, including Ocean Way, Henson, Electric Lady, The Record Plant in Los Angeles and Metropolis Studios in London.

Chycki’s most enduring partnership has been with the legendary Canadian progressive rock band Rush, with whom he has worked for over 21 years. He has been instrumental in remixing several of their seminal albums into immersive formats, including 2112, Moving Pictures, A Farewell to Kings, Hemispheres, Signals, Snakes & Arrows and Fly by Night. Notably, he mixed Moving Pictures in Dolby Atmos, bringing a new dimension to the band’s classic sound. On working with engineer Richard Chycki, Rush’s Alex Lifeson has said, “Rich is very settled in with the way that he hears the band …. [He] is such a great engineer.” And [the late] Neil Peart added, “I have never enjoyed the recording process so much, nor been so satisfied with the results.”

While rock acts Evanescence, Dream Theater, Skillet, Simple Plan and Our Lady Peace have also tapped his immersive mix talents, other genres had caught word, most notably Pink, Shawn Colvin, Dolores O’Riordan, Billy Ray Cyrus and 5.1 releases with P. Diddy/ Tyrese/Shaggy and Sean Paul.

Chycki continues to push the boundaries of immersive audio and consulting on immersive education initiatives. His contributions have not only preserved the legacy of bands like Rush but have also set new standards in the field, making him a sought-after engineer for artists aiming to explore the depths of multichannel sound.

Nick Mac — Chief Engineer & Studio Technical Director, Electric Feel Studios

Nick Mac is the chief engineer & studio technical director of Electric Feel Studios, bringing a diverse background as both a touring guitarist and accomplished recording engineer. Originally from Southern California, Nick transitioned from the stage to the studio, where he quickly established himself as a sought-after engineer and mixer for major-label and independent artists alike. He notably performed with Post Malone during the artist’s widely recognized Nirvana tribute livestream, and his engineering credits include Post Malone, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, YG, Macklemore, Ariel Pink, Machine Gun Kelly, The Kid Laroi, Future, Maroon 5 and others. Nick specializes in recording live instrumentation and vocals, mixing, vocal productionMacMac and final production/arrangement, delivering polished, commercially competitive records across a wide range of genres.

Vance Powell — Producer, Engineer, Mixer, Sputnik Sound

Vance Powell is a seven-time Grammy award winning producer, engineer and mixer, whose impressive list of credits includes Chris Stapleton, Elle King, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Wolfmother, Seasick Steve, Black Prairie, Tinariwe and Jeff The Brotherhood, among many others.

Kevin Reeves — Dolby Atmos Mastering Engineer, Universal Music Group

Kevin Reeves is a Grammy-nominated mastering engineer and esteemed studio executive whose journey in the music industry is as inspiring as it is remarkable. His musical odyssey began in Los Angeles in the 1980s as a musician, setting the stage for a career that would leave an indelible mark on the world of music production.

Kevin’s path took a pivotal turn after hearing an advertisement for the Trebas Institute of Recording Arts while working at a restaurant. His first studio job was in 1985 at the front desk of Valley Central Studios in Van Nuys CA, taking on any task imaginable to immerse himself in the studio environment.

Despite facing initial challenges breaking into the industry, Kevin’s persistence and talent caught the attention of Barb Hein, the then studio manager at Capitol Studios in Hollywood. This encounter marked a turning point, leading to Kevin’s tenure at Capitol from 1986-1997, a place he describes as magical, where full-circle moments were a regular occurrence.

Starting at Capitol in studio setup, Kevin then moved into a studio assistant roll and then joined the T2 production team. His journey as a mastering engineer began by shadowing and assisting legendary Capitol mastering engineers Wally Traugott and Ron McMaster. When Wally retired in 1997, Kevin succeeded him, solidifying his expertise in mastering.

Kevin’s audio career then led him to the East Coast where he worked for PolyGram and Universal Music Group. Kevin also spent a few years at New York’s Sterling Sound.

Alongside industry figures like Patrick Kraus and Michael Frey, Kevin explored new opportunities, including a pivotal trip to Nashville that eventually led to UMG’s acquisition of Nashville’s House of Blues studio campus—now UMG’s East Iris Studios.

Kevin’s contributions to the music industry extend beyond mastering, with over 1,000 credits in mastering and mixing in both stereo and Dolby Atmos and is also an industry authority on analog tape transfers, archiving, and preservation. His work spans all genres, including notable releases like the 2018 Impulse Records release of John Coltrane – both Directions at Once, showcasing his mastery in Jazz and R&B.

ReeCurrently serving as the VP of North American Studio Operations for Universal Music Group, Kevin oversees East Iris in Nashville, while also playing a key role on the executive audio team within UMG’s studio network in North America. He credits the collective spirit of East Iris for his success and remains passionate about the studio’s growth and future endeavors.

Bryce Roberts — Recording and Mixing Engineer

Bryce Roberts is a recording and mixing engineer with over a decade of experience in Nashville’s recording community. He began his career at historic Quad Studios in 2012 and spent five years as staff engineer at The Tracking Room, where he developed a versatile skillset spanning genres—from intimate acoustic performances to full band tracking and full-scale orchestral sessions.

During this time, he contributed as an assistant engineer on 13 Grammy-nominated projects and as recording engineer on one, working with artists including Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Lauren Daigle, Kenny Chesney, Reba, Deep Purple, and Taylor Swift.

Since 2020, Bryce has worked as a freelance engineer, building on his recording experience with a focus on mixing. In addition to recording and mixing Americana, country, and rock artists, he specializes in orchestral engineering for Disney and other film, theater, and video game productions.

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include eye-opening panels, fantastic demos, Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl.

WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

Don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].