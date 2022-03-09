Spectrum Sound Doubles Down on DiGiCo

Nashville, TN (March 9, 2022)—While Spectrum Sound has had DiGiCo desks in its warehouse for the better part of a decade, the live sound provider doubled-down during the pandemic and added much of DiGiCo’s new Quantum platform to its inventory with the purchase of multiple Quantum7, Quantum338 and Quantum225 desks.

“A number of our clients were specifically asking for the new Quantum7—so we purchased six,” says Spectrum Sound live sound sales manager Bobby George. “We’ve had great success with the SD-Range over the years, and the Quantum7 gives our touring engineers a stellar platform they can move toward as their artist needs grow, offering higher channel counts, dual engines for redundancy, and Nodal Processing for monitors, as well as Mustard Processing and the Spice Rack. There has also been tremendous interest and demand for DiGiCo’s Quantum338 and smaller Quantum225 desks, so we decided to sell off our entire rental inventory of SD10 consoles and replace them with these, and they have been very well received so far.”

Spectrum live sound account manager Andrew Sullivan notes that the new Quantum7 consoles, in particular, have been used on many recent productions, including shows by the Nashville Symphony, Thomas Rhett, Elevation Worship, Need To Breathe, One Republic, and the K-LOVE Fan Awards, among others. “We love DiGiCo because of their sonic quality, reliability and, just as importantly, the support from the DiGiCo/Group One family. We know that when we send DiGiCo gear out on the road, we are providing our clients with high-quality products that will represent Spectrum Sound in the best way possible.”

With live events finally now back in full-swing again, Spectrum has been keeping the desks busy. “Our Quantum consoles are perfect for all types of major productions, from tours to festivals to high-end corporate events, and we have them available for when our clients need them,” George adds. “Our early commitment to the Quantum platform not only gives us maximum ROI on these consoles, but also ensures that our customers will have the very best in sound, features, performance, and reliability for years to come.”