Bridgestone Arena Turns To Spectrum Sound for Latest Console

Nashville, TN (February 23, 2024)—Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, home to the NHL Predators, recently took delivery of a DiGiCo Quantum338 audio console for front-of-house duties at the venue.

The Quantum338 joins two existing and upgraded DiGiCo SD12-96 desks, along with an SD-Rack, SD-MiNi Rack, D-Rack, and three SD-Nano Racks, and all of htem were sourced through Nashville-based Spectrum Sound. As for the other desks, a SD12 is used a router/hub/mixer for the broadcast control room while the other as a utility mixer, paired with the D-Rack and deployed as needed around the venue, including for mixing monitors at the band/stage platform. A pair of Orange Box MADI interfaces are on the same Optocore loop as the consoles and Racks.

“We have had DiGiCo consoles here since 2018; they’ve become the standard for concerts everywhere and Nashville is the ultimate music town,” says Jacob Lutz, Director of Technical Operations for the Bridgestone Arena and Nashville Predators. “The Quantum338 is a game-changer for live music, and the SD12 consoles, which we upgraded to 96 inputs last year, have proven great at broadcast applications, as well, and since they’re all on the same fiber loop, they give us a high level of redundancy and unmatched connectivity if that’s ever needed.”

The Quantum338 is used for every Predators game, where halftimes are often mini concerts. Past performances during games have included musical interludes by Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Scott Stapp, Riley Green; Australian hitmakers the Shepherds is the biggest band that the arena has had on stage during hockey games since its purchase of the Quantum console.