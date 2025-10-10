Radio City Gets a New Sound System for Christmas

With more than 7,000 individually amped speakers, the iconic venue joins Sphere Las Vegas and Beacon Theatre in MSG Entertainment’s expansion of Sphere Immersive Sound.

New York, N.Y.—Sphere Immersive Sound, currently in use at both Sphere in Las Vegas and the Beacon Theatre in New York, will debut at Radio City Music Hall with the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

“The introduction of Sphere Immersive Sound at Radio City is the next evolution in the nearly 100-year legacy of this iconic venue and represents a significant investment in the Music Hall that will benefit all artists and guests,” said Josephine Vaccarello, EVP, Live for Madison Square Garden Entertainment. “With Sphere Immersive Sound’s debut at the Beacon Theatre and the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas, we’re continuing to expand this technology across the MSG Family of Companies’ portfolio of venues, and we look forward to sharing this new system with audiences at Radio City Music Hall.”

Sphere Immersive Sound, originally developed by German manufacturer Holoplot, uses 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis technology to deliver controlled, consistent audio across the entire audience. It was created and customized for Sphere in Las Vegas and there is also a version of Sphere Immersive Sound installed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Sphere Entertainment acquired Berlin-based Holoplot in May 2024.

“With more than 7,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers, this technology will substantially improve the audience experience at Radio City and provide artists and engineers with greater programming control and flexibility—including the ability to spatialize audio, sending different sounds to distinct points in the theater,” MSG Entertainment states in its announcement.

The new audio system will be available for all concerts and events at the venue beginning in January 2026. According to the announcement, “Intelligent Audio System Synthesis” enables non-Holoplot speakers to also be incorporated into the Sphere Immersive Sound ecosystem.

The 2025 Christmas Spectacular opens November 6, 2025, only at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The use of Sphere Immersive Sound for the Christmas Spectacular is the most recent example of the technological innovations that the production has embraced, from holographic imagery to projection mapping to flying Frost Fairy drones.