Chalset All In for Yalin at RAH

London, UK (October 22, 2025)—Enfield-based production house, Chalset Sound, has been a part of the London production scene for more than 30 years, and in that time has built a reputation as an event and installation specialist across the UK, Europe and Turkey, supplying PA systems, stage lighting, and special effects. That background came in handy recently when the company provided monitor and recording services for Turkish star Yalin’s show at the Royal Albert Hall.

No small event, the show not only featured the performer and his band, but also the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Keeping tabs on the monitor mixes for all involved was Chalset Sound’s Belchin Sirakov, who oversaw mixes on a Midas HD96 console that the company purchased in 2024. “It’s a robust feature-rich unit with great pre-amps, and is extremely user-friendly,” he said. “The console has already seen a lot of use, including on a number of high-profile shows across Europe.”

Sirakov also recorded the show via a Midas Cobalt high-channel count USB3 audio protocol converter.

“It was a fantastic show, and one of two we did with Yalin; the other was at Le Grand Rex in Paris,” he said. “The HD96’s audio quality is excellent, its functions are so intuitive, and its features and flexibility remove a great deal of stress from high-pressure jobs like this…. Our HD96 is destined for a very busy life indeed!”