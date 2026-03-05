Royal Albert Hall Worker Who Stole £42k in Microphones Sentenced

Pulling an inside job, a worker at the Royal Albert Hall stole more than £42,000 in mics both before and after he was fired.

London, UK (March 5, 2026)—London’s Royal Albert Hall was quietly burgled last summer by a former employee, resulting in the theft of more than £42,000 in microphones from the legendary location. Now the culprit has been sentenced.

Appearing before Judge Martin Griffith at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, Calvin Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to theft and burglary—crimes he committed both before and after he was fired by the venerable venue last summer.

As described in court, Williams was previously a “casual shift worker” at the RAH; between April and June 2025, he used his inside access as an opportunity to initially steal £13,000 worth of gear.

Fired during the summer, Williams returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an appeal meeting in hopes of getting his job back; while he was there, he inadvertently discovered that his old access card had never been deactivated by the RAH security team—and that he could still get into the audio storage area. Taking advantage of that oversight, on August 8, 2026, he helped himself to far more RAH equipment. In all, Williams took 58 microphones and their accessories, which the Hall estimated in court to be worth £42,319.33.

Williams tried to sell the multitude of mics online, but was eventually arrested by police in October at his home in Hammersmith; when he was taken into custody, they found “numerous microphones and microphone holders,” according to the prosecution.

At Tuesday’s court hearing, Judge Griffith sentenced Williams to 13 months imprisonment for burglary and another six months for theft, both of which were suspended. Additionally, Williams has to do 150 hours of community service, 20 days of “rehabilitation activity” and pay back £8,400 to the RAH within the next two years.