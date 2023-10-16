Feist Gets Immersive Live

London, UK (October 16, 2023)—Feist is well-known for her uncompromising approach to a rock show, and the recent European/UK leg of her world tour provided yet another example of that. Along for the ride was Solotech, providing audio and lighting solutions for the production—including a custom immersive audio system used at each stop to complement in-house PAs.

The front-of-house mix position, made use of nightly by Sound Designer and FOH Engineer Mark Vreeken, sported an Allen & Heath Dlive S5000 console at the Front-of-House position, joined by a nearby set of racks outfitted with outboard including a variety of unites, such as a Manley Vox Box, Neve 5045, Bricasti M7s, BSS DPR901s, Summit DCL200 and a Rupert Neve 5059 Summing Mixer.

Meanwhile, the monitor system, looked after by Ed McGlogan, Monitor Engineer, was centered around a control package that found a DiGICo SD9 console sitting at stage side. On the deck, Feist and her band made use of Shure PSM1000 IEMs and Shure Axient Radio Mics. All system processing was all handled with a half-dozen Lake LM44s and a pair of d&b audiotechnik DS10s.

Although the tour used each venue’s house PA systems, it still toured with its own B Stage PA System, flown on a truss in the center of room, and a surround system which used 12 speakers around the out-sides of Left, Right and Rear of the room. The touring B-stage PA system included eight d&b Y10Ps and four E12s hung above, supplemented by a half-dozen E8s used as frontfills on the B-stage.

Meanwhile, the surround PA was based around a dozen d&b Y10Ps. Two of the rear surround racks, placed at back of venues, were fed audio signal via RF using Sennheiser Dual 2050 transmitters to Sennheiser EM3732-II dual receivers.

“We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Feist on this worldwide tour” said Ben Malone, Solotech’s System Engineer. “Our team in the UK, headed up by David Preston, and with tech prep carried out by Phil Collins, was dedicated to ensuring that every sound and lighting element exceeded expectations, enhancing the overall experience for both the performers and the audience. It’s clear from the independent reviews that this really was a remarkable event.”