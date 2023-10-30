d&b Teams with EntertainmentLAB on Immersive Audience Experience Challenge

Backnang, Germany (October 30, 2023)—German pro audio technology company d&b group is collaborating on ways to increase audience interactions in mass-event experiences through a partnership with Belgian innovation program EntertainmentLAB.

EntertainmentLAB, a recently launched Belgian innovation program for startups in the entertainment industry, is an initiative of Flanders Technology & Innovation (FTI) and Startup.Flanders with the support of Tomorrowland. Together with corporate partners d&b, Brussels Airport and Telenet, they address three challenges within the entertainment industry: circularity and recycling, immersive experiences, and crowd monitoring.

d&b will sponsor the Immersive Experiences challenge, encouraging startups to find solutions to empower crowds and give them a more active role in large-scale event experiences.

Andy Hook, technical solutions director at d&b solutions, said, “We have seen it become the norm for audiences to capture experiences on their mobile devices, but what if we could make them more of an active part of the performance through those devices, or personalize the experience for them? With the rise of AR, next-level mobile apps, smart glasses, and other advanced wearables, a world of new creative possibilities has opened up, and we worked with the next-generation of creators to make this a reality.”

Startups from around the world can apply for the three EntertainmentLAB challenges until November 17. Then, from January 2024 onwards, startups selected for the Immersive Experience challenge will work alongside an expert team from d&b, in the creation of a proof-of-concept of their innovation.

“Key specifications we looked for in potential participants were skill sets such as real-time gaming engines, cloud computing or rendering, crowd-sentiment analysis, AI-based content generation, or integration of personal mobile devices with festival stage audio, video, light, and media technology. Most important for us, though, was to find a tech-savvy and passionate team of agile-thinking explorers who were keen to push their limits to develop the best possible solution out there,” said Florian Platt, senior manager corporate development at d&b.

EntertainmentLAB aims to create a permanent hub for entertainment technology in Flanders’ Rupel, an area located in the southern region of Antwerp, Belgium that invests more than 3.65% of its GDP in research and development. Since its launch, EntertainmentLAB has actively pursued this vision of becoming a pioneer in entertainment technology.