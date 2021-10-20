Los Bukis Reunion Tour Rolls

Los Angeles, CA (October 20, 2021)—Grupera band Los Bukis has reunited this year to hit the road, and along the way, Sound Image has been deploying JBL Professional and Crown audio solutions.

In August, Los Bukis reunited and embarked on its first tour in over two decades, performing multi-night runs in stadiums across North America for a multi-generational fanbase. Aiming to cover every seat in the house, Sound Image brought along JBL VTX Series speakers and Crown I-Tech amplifiers for the trek.

“The biggest challenge for stadium tours is the scale of the venues and making sure that we can cover every seat,” said Cameron Whaley, systems engineer, Sound Image. “Also, Los Bukis’ type of music has a lot of impact in the low-mid region and uses a lot of synths. It’s an interesting Eighties pop vibe but with a very defined low-end punch, which the JBL VTX speakers are really good at reproducing. We went back and forth with different rig designs, and with our final design, we’re not overwhelming people in the front, but we’re still getting that impact that we want throughout the stadium.”

The touring sound system features 148 JBL VTX V25-II-CS line array loudspeakers, using the V25 as the main PA, hang and delay speakers. Whaley noted that the speakers translated the low-end punch needed for Los Bukis’ music to every stadium section while also maintaining sonic clarity and definition.

The live system also includes JBL VTX S28 suspendable subwoofers, which pair with the V25. When singer Marco Antonio Solís requested less bass onstage from the audience speakers, the Sound Image team switched the S28s to cardioid mode for improved rear rejection and vertical pattern control. The result was less low end for the band onstage while the impact for the audience remained intact.

Finally, JBL VTX V20 line array loudspeakers, which sport all of the features from the V25 in a smaller format, complete the rig as fill speakers. For amplification, over 200 Crown I-Tech 12000HD amplifiers with BSS OMNIDRIVE HD processing engines are on-hand.

The Los Bukis tour is already one of the biggest tours of 2021 with stops at stadiums in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and more. “Since this is a historic tour for the band, the audience is really excited about it,” said Whaley. “Since they’ve been around since the seventies, you get whole families of grandparents and parents and their kids, which is cool to see. I enjoy seeing how excited people are to see the show.”