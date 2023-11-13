Alejandro Fernández Tour Rolls with Rent All Pro

Guadalajara, Mexico (November 13, 2023)—Latin Grammy winner Alejandro Fernández has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide featuring his modern pop take on traditional Mexican music, and it’s that kind of success that fueled his 21-show fall U.S. tour. Providing audio throughout was Guadalajara-based sound reinforcement provider Rent All Pro Production and his FOH engineer for the past 20 years, Heraclio Bernal.

Rent All Pro was previously known as Procolor Producciones, and has worked with many artists over the years, including Maná, Ricardo Arjona, Selena Gomez, and Marc Antony; Bernal has been with Procolor since 1990; for the recent U.S. tour, he opted to use a DiGiCo Quantum7 console at the FOH position and mix into an L-Acoustics system as he has throughout his tenure with Fernández.

“My first show with Alejandro was on Valentine’s Day in 2003—we used V-Dosc back then—and he’s pretty much toured with L-Acoustics whenever possible ever since,” says Bernal, who has also worked as a systems technician on tours with Maluma, Carlos Vives, and Alfredo Olivas in recent years. “With 25 musicians behind him, the challenge of mixing Alejandro is to be able to make his voice as ‘present’ as possible, which is something that the K Series truly excels at. I’m not talking about power—which there is plenty of—but, rather, natural tonality and intelligibility over the instrumentation. K1 always delivers a wonderfully coherent presence and uniformity throughout each venue, from the first row to the last.”

For the U.S. tour, Rent All Pro’s typical loudspeaker deployment featured left and right main hangs of 14 K1 over four K2 down, with 15 Kara II flown per side as out-fills. A half-dozen SB28 ground subs per side were arranged in a gradient array. Four stacks of two Kiva II across the stage served as front-fills, while four flown ARCS provided in-fill. A full 10 LA-Rak II AVB touring racks, each loaded with three LA12X amplified controllers, powered the system, which was processed by a pair of P1 Milan AVB processors located at FOH. “AVB is always super stable and the fact that control and signal travel on a network cable offers an enormous advantage,” Bernal notes.