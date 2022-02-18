Shure Mics Up Super Bowl LVI

RF coordinators, referees and performers used Shure gear to deliver Super Bowl LVI to 70,000 fans at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles, CA (February 17, 2022)—RF coordinators, referees and performers used Shure gear to deliver Super Bowl LVI to 70,000 fans at LA’s SoFi Stadium and more than 100 million TV viewers worldwide.

“Shure Axient Digital microphones have been a key part of our Super Bowl wireless system for the last five years,” said Gary Trenda, lead RF technician for Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), which was hired by ATK Audiotek to handle wireless microphones and IEM systems for the pre-game, halftime entertainment and referees. “The PWS team deploys a Quadversity antenna system that gives us great coverage. Seeing five bars on the quality meter anywhere on the field gives us confidence in the Axient Digital system.”

Trenda and the ATK Audiotek team used 10 AD4Q four-channel wireless receivers and a Shure spectrum manager with Wireless Workbench to evaluate the RF spectrum at SoFi Stadium in real time. ATK used Axient Digital with Quadversity, a patented Shure technology, leveraging four simultaneous RF inputs to feed a single RF channel.

Singing into a custom chrome Axient Digital ADX2FD transmitter with a KSM9 microphone capsule, country music artist Mickey Guyton kicked off the Super Bowl with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.” R&B artist Jhené Aiko’s presentation of “America the Beautiful” used an ADX2FD transmitter with a KSM9 microphone capsule. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Super Bowl introduction was also given on an ADX2 transmitter with a KSM9 mic capsule.

At halftime, Snoop Dogg took to the stage wielding a custom gold-plated ADX2 transmitter with a KSM9 microphone capsule and wore Shure SE215 Sound-Isolating in-ear monitors. All artists in the Super Bowl Halftime Show used four of Shure’s PSM 1000 in-ear personal monitoring systems and 41 Shure P10R diversity wireless bodypack receivers.

Referees were issued Axient Digital ADX1 bodypack transmitters paired with Shure’s premium subminiature TL47 model TwinPlex omnidirectional lavalier microphones.

ATK Versacom equipped the production staff with 30 Shure BRH441M single-sided production headsets for set-up week, pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.