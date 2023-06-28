Shure SM7B Gets the Box Set Treatment with Giveaway

Move over rock stars—Shure gives the venerable SM7B its own 50th anniversary box set, only available as a giveaway.

London, UK (June 28, 2023)—To celebrate 50 years of its iconic SM7B microphone, Shure is releasing 50 units of a super limited, numbered, Signature Edition SM7B Collector’s box set. The box set will be available only through a giveaway in select regions, with 10 boxes specifically earmarked for winners in the United States.

First released in 1973 as a broadcasting and voiceover microphone, Shure’s long-running SM7B has been discovered, adopted and adapted by ensuing generations of audio pros. Today found everywhere from the recording studio to the live stage to a streamer’s bedroom setup, the SM7B is about as ubiquitous as a microphone gets.

The Signature Edition microphone will feature the engraved signature of S.N. Shure, the founder of Shure Incorporated, as well as a set of five custom backplates adorned with vintage Shure logos from 1925 to the 1960s. The box set will also include custom packaging, a limited-print SM7B poster, heritage booklet, and alternate screw set emblazoned with the classic Shure logo.

“In the history of audio, very few microphones have delivered the sound of as many generations of entertainers and creatives as the SM7 family,” said Eduardo Valdes, associate vice president of Global Marketing, at Shure. “The fact the SM7B continues to be adopted by new creators, artists, and broadcasters is a testament to the Shure engineers who designed the microphones and all those who have relied on its pioneering audio quality.”