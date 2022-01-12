Shure SRH840 and SRH440 Headphones Get Updated

Shure has introduced the second-generation its SRH440A and SRH840A headphones.

Chicago, IL (January 12, 2022)—Shure has introduced the second-generation its SRH440A and SRH840A Headphones, featuring product design upgrades and improvements to sound quality, as well as comfort-oriented changes with an eye towards making long listening sessions more bearable.

The new models incorporate a series of design upgrades, such as reportedly lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching. The SRH840A offers a tailored frequency response powered by 40 mm neodymium dynamic drivers, while the wide, padded headband and collapsible design are intended to provide a more comfortable listening experience. The SRH440A delivers detailed frequency response appropriate for podcasting, home recording, and critical editing and mixing.

Both sets of headphones sport a new industrial design with matte finish; a straight cable is now standard for both models to offer more mobility in creative spaces.

Shure’s SRH440A Headphones are available for a retail price of $99 USD. Purchase includes the headphones; a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable; and a threaded gold stereo 1/8” to 1/4” adapter.

SRH840A Headphones are available for a retail price of $149 USD. Purchase includes the headphones; a carrying bag; detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable, and a threaded gold stereo 1/8” to 1/4” adapter.