Solotech Helps Evanescence Share The Bitter Truth

Nashville, TN (April 7, 2022)—Evanescence just wrapped up its first US tour in two years, supporting its latest album, The Bitter Truth, and along for the ride were some familiar behind-the-scenes faces. Eddie Mapp, the band’s front-of-house engineer since May, 2003 made use of a sizable L-Acoustics K2 loudspeaker system provided by Solotech, the band’s sound reinforcement provider since 2017.

With the tour stopping at a wide variety of venues, from larger clubs to proper arenas, the most typical PA deployment featured left and right mains of 16 K2, with six K1-SB hung behind each array, plus 12 more K2 flown per side for out-fill. “The band loves to feel the low end on the stage, so we also deployed 16 K28 as floor subs to facilitate that,” said Hilario Gonzalez, Solotech’s systems engineer.

“There’s a lot to manage impact-wise on the low end, from the kick drum, bass guitar, Moog Taurus pedals, synths, et cetera,” said Mapp, referring to the house mix, “and the KS28 subs absolutely deliver that in a powerful yet tonal way for both the band onstage and the audience as well.”

Across the stage lip, six Kara were provided for front-fill, while two ARCS II per side handled off-stage fills. Supplemental stage monitoring was accommodated by two more ARCS II plus two KS28 for side-fills, and the full loudspeaker complement was driven by more than 40 LA12X amplified controllers.

“K2’s high end is clear, natural, and smooth, and its low end can supply quite the punch. And when the KS28 subs are added in, the result is earthshaking, which is perfect for a group like Evanescence,” says Gonzalez.

“K2 is also very versatile and lightweight, so we were easily able to modify and quickly fly our hangs for each venue. With its variable directivity of 70, 90, and 110 degrees, we were able to keep the sound off the walls yet also spread out the dispersion to cover the extreme sides when needed. It’s definitely a great box and we had so many audience members and visiting techs commenting on the clarity of Amy’s voice and how good everything sounded.”