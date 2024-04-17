Solotech Opens LA Rehearsal Destination

Los Angeles, CA (April 17, 2024)—International live event and touring tech provider Solotech has opened Solotech Hollywood Studios, a new facility based around two rehearsal spaces intended to meet a variety of production needs, centered in a major entertainment industry hub.

Studio A, spanning 8,500 square feet, and Studio B, offering 3,200 square feet, are equipped to facilitate a variety of rehearsals and productions, offering dressing rooms, control rooms, production offices and server rooms, as well as ancillary needs like a full kitchen, loading docks and parking in a gated lot.

“We’re excited to provide a premier rehearsal destination in Hollywood,” said Mickey Curbishley, Solotech President, Live Productions Division, USA, UK. “With our extensive experience and dedication to excellence, we aim to support the vibrant entertainment community by offering top-tier facilities for creative endeavors.”

The facility is designed with user needs in mind, an effort informed by the company’s own background, as Solotech typically deslivers more than 12,000 projects annually. Solotech’s team has been involved in corporate events, nearly 280 festivals per year and musical tours, including by Taylor Swift, P!nk, Harry Styles, Adele and The Weeknd. A major share of its annual revenues is generated by large-scale audiovisual installations, including Resorts World Las Vegas, Outernet and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Disney World, Bell Centre, Caesars Palace, Hong Kong International Airport and more.