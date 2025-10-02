Solotech Names Lefebvre As President/CEO

Montreal, Canada (October 2, 2025)—Solotech has named Stéphane Lefebvre as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Martin Tremblay, who led the event and tour production company for the last eight years.

Lefebvre previously served on Solotech’s Board of Directors, and more notably, led one of Solotech’s longest-running clients: Cirque du Soleil. As the CEO of the contemporary circus company, Lefebvre oversaw its post-pandemic business relaunch and its global expansion. Prior to that, he spent 20 years in various executive management roles at CAE, and earlier in his career, held financial advisory roles at PwC. Lefebvre also currently serves on the Boards of Transat A.T. and C2 Montreal.

The new president/CEO finds himself leading a company that has grown to more than 1,500 employees and 20 locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, able to provide audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control, and collaboration solutions and services for a variety of productions.

“Stéphane’s proven leadership and people-first approach make him the right leader for Solotech’s next phase of growth,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board. “He understands the importance of culture, innovation, and operational excellence—qualities at the heart of our success. With Stéphane at the helm, the Board is confident Solotech is positioned to strengthen its leadership and pursue its ambitions with clarity and vision. We also extend our gratitude to Martin Tremblay for his leadership and dedication over the past eight years as CEO.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the strong leadership team to shape Solotech’s next chapter, advancing innovation and excellence, for our worldwide clients in the entertainment sector and venues in multiple markets, as well as for our employees and partners,” Lefebvre said in a statement.