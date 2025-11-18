The Audio of Oasis Live 25, Part 1

New York, NY (November 18, 2025)—Far and away the biggest rock tour story of the year has been Oasis Live 25, the massive international stadium tour by the titular UK rock band. Currently making its way through South America, the tour has found brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in good form, as if the last 16 years of solo work for each never happened. Having gotten the band back together for the jaunt, the stadium-packing tour has also meant that their respective touring teams also joined forces.

Production for the tour was tackled by Britannia Row Productions (PA system) and Urban Audio (control package), with the companies designing and deploying systems centered around an L-Acoustics P.A. system and dual Yamaha board set up.

have been tackling the house mix. Lewis, co-owner of Urban Audio, began his Oasis journey in 2002. Stepping into the FOH position on the band’s last tour in 2009, he’s also mixed Liam’s Beady Eye and Noel’s High Flying Birds in the intervening years.

“When a band the size of Oasis splits, it generates its own touring entities and reintegrating that is always going to be an interesting exercise,” he admitted. “We’ve integrated both camps on this tour, and in the planning phase, it became obvious that if the technology and the space is available to keep Liam and Noel in a place they’re happy with, doing the tour this way, with the both of us at FOH, made perfect sense. After all this time apart, they have loyalties to their crews too, and I’m in a very fortunate position in that Noel trusts me to get on with what I need to do.”

Parker, who has mixed Liam’s solo tours, added, “Dan’s been doing this for such a long time, he knows exactly what Noel wants, but there’s few precedents for having two FOH engineers. I’m here to look after the vocal. Dan presents a very easy platform for me to throw him a couple of feeds; I buss Liam’s processed vocal and effects group to him, but Dan’s in charge of the overall show volume and complying with site limits wherever we go.”

The pair are mixing on dual Yamaha Rivage PM5’s from Urban Audio’s inventory. Lewis noted, “It’s been really nice having another set of FOH ears, and we’ve also got Callum Marinho, Noel’s studio engineer, doing multi-track recordings and generating a broadcast mix for socials. We do want to keep things as simple as possible, so I try to make all my effects and processing easy to translate inside a reverberate stadium.”

The band plays everything live and prefer a punchy FOH mix with total sonic clarity. “I keep hearing people ask, ‘What have you done to Liam’s voice?'” laughed Parker. “I’ve not done anything! He’s got to turn up with that voice in the first place. He’s just happy to be here, he’s in his element and it’s clear that he’s comfortable on stage and therefore singing at his best—that’s what people are hearing.”