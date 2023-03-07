1 Sound Speakers Check into Moxy Lower East Side

New York, NY (March 7, 2023)—New York City is a raucous, diverse place, where people from all walks of life rub elbows, share their cultures and discover something new around every corner. In keeping with that open mindset, the Moxy Hotel brand recently launched the 303-room Moxy Lower East Side, aiming to bring that multifaceted city outside into the hotel itself. Part of how the vibe came inside was with the creation of no less than four distinct venues/eateries—The Fix, Sake No Hana, Silver Lining and Highlight Room—all with 1 Sound loudspeakers installed by integrator Anthem Productions.

“By providing a stunning variety of venues and concepts under a single roof, the hotel really embodies the diversity of the Lower East Side,” said Mitchell Hochberg, president of NYC real estate development and investment company Lightstone. “People come to the neighborhood to indulge their thirst for discovery, and they’ll get that at the Moxy, too—and we’ve made it accessible rather than exclusive.”

Located in the lobby is an all-day bar and cafe called The Fix, where visitors hear distributed Cannon C6s and installed FSUB45s and SUB310s that are hidden under banquettes and throughout the space.

Tao Group’s restaurant, Sake No Hana, is a 4,227-square-foot space that seats 165. Throughout, Anthem installed Cannon C4is and C6s along with Tower LCC44s, satisfying SPL and clarity needs. 1 Sound Wall Subwoofers and Floor Subwoofer were distributed as well as SUB310s, which are comparable to the SPL output of a double 18” subwoofer with a slimmer form factor.

Elsewhere inside the Moxy is the piano lounge, Silver Lining, which pays tribute to the entertainment-filled neighborhood surrounding the hotel. Hosting several different performance groups in a night, the venue’s acts are all heard through Cannon C6s and SUB310s deployed within the space.

Up on the 16th floor of the hotel is the Highlight Room; run by the Tao Group, the rooftop bar hosts DJs and dancing on the weekends. Ensuring everyone hears the beat are cardioid Tower LCC44s, which help reduce reflections in a space that sports floor-to-ceiling glass windows. WSUB45s and SUB310s are deployed for low frequency, while Cannon C6s are used at the DJ booth as monitors as well as outside on the balcony.