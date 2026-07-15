Charis Christian Center Updates Audio System

Colorado Springs, CO (July 15, 2026)—When it comes to attracting parishioners, Charis Christian Center knows how to pack ‘em into its 1,500-seat sanctuary. In fact, the building has a history of packing—it used to be a warehouse, and while it now is a sizable auditorium, that original use made itself known with an excessive slapback echo. However, working together, DAS Audio, Sound Productions and integrator Luxe AVL designed a system tailored specifically to the room’s unique architecture.

Other challenges facing the project included uneven sound coverage and significant stage bleed. “Our worship team is incredible, but the sound just wasn’t filling the room in a way that created the immersive experience we wanted,” said Caleb Kanneberg, Production Manager at Charis Christian Center.

Helping answer those issues is a new DAS Audio Event Series installation, set up to provide greater coverage and consistency to improve both in-person and livestream audio quality.

The new deployment centers around a main L/R system built from 16 Event-28A dual 8-inch line array speakers; outfills are comprised of eight Event-26A compact dual 6″ line array speakers, while a flown subwoofer array consists of 4 Event-118A single 18″ subwoofers in a flown center end-fire configuration. Bolstering them are a pair of Event-218A dual 18″ ground-supported subwoofers. Providing system processing for it all is an Integral-M88 processor equipped with Dante, utilizing DAS Audio’s ALMA Control software.

Using laser scanning technology, Luxe AVL created a virtual model of the space to optimize speaker placement and system performance. The increased headroom provided by the DAS system reportedly helped solve long-standing challenges with choir microphones, pastor intelligibility, and feedback management.

Kanneberg noted, “Now you can walk anywhere in the space, and the sound is clear, controlled, and impactful. It completely changed the room.”