Digital Audio Denmark AX Center Thunder|Core Audio Interface Launched

Gentofte, Denmark (March 28, 2023)—NTP Technology’s Digital Audio Denmark brand has unveiled the AX Center Thunder|Core Audio Interface—a 1U modular 19” rack unit intended for use in the studio, location recording setups and touring rigs.

The AX Center is a dedicated Thunderbolt modular audio interface with dual mic and instrument inputs, dual headphones and monitors outputs, built-in PRO|MON monitor control with speaker EQ and two slots for DAD expansion cards. It comes with 256 Thunderbolt 3 channels, 256 Dante I/O channels, up to 192 MADI I/O channels and 16 ADAT channels, as well as onboard summing and processing.

The AX Center offers built-in DAD AD/DA conversion and mic preamps, as well as flexible DADman routing, monitor control, DSP-processing and the option to add even more I/O flexibility via two expansion slots.

AX Center has two features that allow it to also be used for monitor control: the PRO|MON section of the complimentary DADman control software, which gives access to a 512×64 channel summing processor, and the unit’s built-in SPQ processing that offers 128 channels with a total of 1024 EQ filters, as well as delay, making it capable of accurate speaker correction in the studio.

The internal routing matrix of the DADman software spans 984×984 channels, allowing any input to be routed to any output, or even duplicating and routing to several different destinations simultaneously.

The Thunder|Core connection has a Hardware latency of 9 samples, 32 bit floating point resolution, and is capable of handling up to 256 bidirectional channels at 48 and 96 kHz, 128 at 192 kHz, and 64 channels at 384 kHz. It also supports Apple Silicon processors, macOS Big Sur and forward with a Core Audio driver, as well as Windows 10 and forward with an ASIO Thunder|Core driver.

Expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, the AX Center Thunder|Core Audio Interface will list for $3,999 US.